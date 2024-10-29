Iowa Earns First Win of 2024-25 Season at Chicago

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Iowa Wild earned their first win of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. Ryan Sandelin scored twice, Kyle Masters netted his first AHL goal, and Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 16 shots in the win.

The Wild struck first 2:23 into the game. After Adam Raska forced a turnover at the blue line, Sandelin streaked in and beat Ruslan Khazheyev (23 saves) with a wrister under the glove.

Iowa outshot Chicago 6-3 and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Iowa doubled its lead at 10:49 of the middle frame when Raska stepped to the front of the net and spun a pass across the crease for Sandelin to slam home. Bradley Marek also earned an assist on Sandelin's goal.

The Wild outshot the Wolves 19-8 and held a 2-0 advantage through 40 minutes.

Chicago tied the contest with a pair of shorthanded goals from Josiah Slavin and Domenick Fensore at 2:17 and 3:45 of the third period.

Masters broke the 2-2 tie and put Iowa ahead for good with 9:38 remaining. Brendan Gaunce found Caedan Bankier in the right circle and Bankier sent the puck up to the point for Masters to snap through Khazheyev.

Iowa outshot Chicago 26-18. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage and held the Wolves scoreless on two power plays.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. to host the San Jose Barracuda on Hockey & Hops Night, presented by Niece Trucking. The game will feature a pregame concourse performance by Jager and the Polkameisters as a part of the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series and 2 for 1 Confluence beers until puck drop.

