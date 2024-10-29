Penguins End October on the Road, Start Busy November Home Slate

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-2-0-0) continues to light the lamp at home with balanced offense

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Oct. 25 - PENGUINS 0 at Syracuse 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's potent offense was blanked for the first time this season, shut-out by Brandon Halverson's 22 saves. Syracuse lit the lamp at 7:55 of the first period and clung to its one-goal lead until adding an empty netter in the last minute of regulation.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Syracuse 2

Assigned on a conditioning loan from Pittsburgh on Saturday morning, Tristan Jarry stepped between the pipes for his first AHL action since Apr. 7, 2019. He ultimately recorded 32 saves, including one in the last second of regulation, and was named the game's first star. Sam Poulin buried the night's first goal early in the second period, followed by a man-advantage marker by Avery Hayes. Tristan Broz conjured what proved to be the game-winning goal when he rifled a shot across the goal line with 0.4 seconds left before the second intermission.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

The Penguins take on the Islanders for the first time in their six-game season series. Bridgeport currently sits last in the Atlantic Division, but half of its losses came by only one goal. The Isles suffered 19 one-goal losses last season, most in the Atlantic. Seventh-year pro Brian Pinho leads Bridgeport with four goals and is responsible for the team's only game-winning goal.

Saturday, Nov. 2 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

The first of six November home games for Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton is its first of six meetings on the season against Hartford. It will also be Mac Hollowell's first game against his old club. Hollowell was an AHL All-Star last season with the Wolf Pack, leading the team's defensemen in points (44) and pacing the entire club in assists (41). His 20 power-play assists were also good enough to be tied for third among all AHLers.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has had a different goaltender record each of its four wins so far this season.

- Tristan Broz has scored in each of the team's three home games.

- All five of Ville Koivunen's points have come one home ice.

- Broz's tally on Saturday marked the second-straight season in which the Penguins recorded a game-winning goal with less than one second left in a period (M. Johnstone, 0.5 remaining in third period, Nov. 3, 2023).

- Boris Katchouk's next point will be his 100th career AHL point.

2023-24 DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 8 6 1 1 0 13 .813

2. Charlotte 6 5 1 0 0 10 .833

3. PENGUINS 6 4 2 0 0 8 .667

4. Hartford 6 3 2 0 1 7 .583

5. Springfield 8 3 5 0 0 6 .375

6. Providence 6 2 4 0 0 4 .333

7. Lehigh Valley 6 1 3 1 1 4 .333

8. Bridgeport 7 1 5 1 0 3 .214

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 6 2 3 7

Sam Poulin 6 2 5 7

Ville Koivunen* 6 0 5 5

Boris Katchouk 5 4 0 4

Tristan Broz 6 3 1 4

Jimmy Huntington 4 1 3 4

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov*X 1 1-0-0 1.00 .968 0

Tristan Jarry 1 1-0-0 2.00 .941 0

Filip Larsson 3 1-2-0 2.47 .918 1

Alex Nedeljkovic^ 1 1-0-0 3.00 .917 0

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

X = assigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Oct. 30 Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 2 Hartford Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Sat, Oct. 26 (G) Tristan Jarry Conditioning loan from PIT

Sat, Oct. 26 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Sat, Oct. 26 (D) Mats Lindgren Reassigned to WHL

Mon, Oct. 28 (G) Luke Richardson Signed to PTO

Tue, Oct. 29 (D) Phip Waugh Recalled from WHL

