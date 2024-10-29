Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Diwali Night

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - Following a successful Diwali Night at Rogers Arena on Monday and former Abbotsford Canuck Arshdeep Bains netting his first NHL goal on Saturday against the Penguins, the South Asian celebration continues tonight at the Abbotsford Centre, with the Abbotsford Canucks Diwali Night, presented by Ridgecrest Dairy.

Diwali Night will be focused on celebrating and honouring the lively culture of the South Asian community in the Fraser Valley while bringing the entire community together for fun, good food, and music!

The commemoration of Diwali is the festival of lights, an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas). Originating in India, Diwali is celebrated all over the world. During this time, houses are decorated with diyas (candles), deepavali (lamps), and Rangoli artwork (patterns on the ground created by coloured powder or rice). Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the South Asian calendar. 

Diwali encourages a strong sense of unity with communities sharing food and gifts among friends, family, and those in need. Firework displays are presented in the community to highlight celebrations and show light triumph over darkness. Diwali means "row of lighted lamps" with light symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance. 

The festivities can be observed throughout the evening, with activations around the Abbotsford Centre, including:

DJ Heer performing pre-game on the plaza and throughout the game

Diwali décor spread across the concourse provided by Abby Wedding

Multiple activations in Section 101

Henna provided by the South Asian Resource Office

Chai sampling from Chaiiwala

Paneer samples courtesy of Ridgecrest Dairy

Guru Nanak Food Bank in Community Corner

Learning Stars Arts Academy performing at the intermission

Tickets are still available for this special evening and can be purchased at abbotsford.canucks.com/tickets/singlegame. We look forward to celebrating the 'Festival of Lights' with you!

For more information on full season, half season, and mini memberships, CLICK HERE.

Future Abbotsford Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Nights (through the first half of the season)

Diwali Night, presented by Ridgecrest Dairy: October 29 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Country Night: November 9 vs Bakersfield Condors

Hockey Fights Cancer: November 15 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

Movember Night: November 16 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

Rock n' Roll Night: December 7 vs Colorado Eagles

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Save-On-Foods: December 14 vs Manitoba Moose

Ugly Christmas Sweater Night: December 21 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Vancouver Canucks Night: January 11 vs Henderson Silver Knights

Autism Acceptance Night: January 14 vs Ontario Reign

Hockey Talks: January 15 vs Ontario Reign

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.