T-Birds Sign F Kyle Betts to AHL Contract

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed forward Kyle Betts to a one-year AHL contract. Betts will report to the Thunderbirds' ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

Last season, the 27-year-old center skated in 56 games with the Belleville Senators, accruing nine points on five goals and four assists and taking just four minutes in penalties. He has skated in 96 AHL games over his professional career.

Betts has also skated in 15 ECHL games, totaling 13 points (2g, 11a) with the Utah Grizzlies. In 24 career ECHL postseason contests, Betts has tallied eight goals and eight assists.

Prior to turning pro, Betts skated in five collegiate seasons at Cornell University, producing 48 points (17g, 31a) in 125 games.

The T-Birds welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m. on Friday for the first matchup of the season between the division rivals.

