Amerks Reading Power Play Program, Presented by Wendy's®, Returns for 19th Season in 2024-25

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and the Monroe County Library System are once again partnering to provide the "Reading Power Play," which teams Amerks players with local public librarians in support of reading. The popular program returns for its 19th season in 2024-25 and is presented exclusively by Wendy's®.

This year's program, featuring 10 events, including a pair of on-site appearances at select Wendy's locations in January 2025, kicks off on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. with a visit from Amerks captain and veteran forward Mason Jobst.

"As a librarian and Amerks season ticket holder, the Reading Power Play series is my most cherished community event," said Monroe County Library System Associate Director, Jennifer Smathers. "Seeing favorite adults read and being read to are critical steps when creating lifetime readers. Our ongoing partnership with the Rochester Americans brings further excitement for children by showcasing athletes reading, proving that reading is for everyone."

The Reading Power Play involves Amerks players stopping by local libraries, reading to kids and giving a brief hockey demonstration while also discussing the importance of reading. Each appearance also features a raffle and an autograph session by the visiting player and The Moose as well as complimentary ticket offer for each youth in attendance. Fans can claim up to one free ticket to any remaining 2024-25 Amerks regular-season home game of their choosing with additional tickets available at a discounted rate by visiting www.amerks.com/wendysreading.

As part of a season-long sponsorship, Wendy's is giving away a free Jr. Frosty® Bookmark to all youth participants over the course of the program as well as a swag bag full of other novelty items.

In keeping with tradition, the Amerks will select two grand-prize winners that will win suite tickets to Rochester's home game on Sunday, Feb. 16 against the Laval Rocket at 3:05 p.m. The two winners and their families will be treated to a full game-night experience with an assortment of food and beverage options, courtesy of Wendy's. Along with attending the game in a suite, the two winners will drop the puck in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the game and be recognized for their achievements.

Using the hat trick as an educational incentive, youth participants fill out a form for every three books they read, which then qualifies them for an entry into the grand prize drawing. Entry forms are available for pick-up at all Monroe County Library System member libraries as well as Member Services during all Amerks home games. Participants must return the forms to their respective libraries or at Member Services by the completion of the program in order to be eligible for the drawing.

The Reading Power Play runs from Monday, Nov. 4 to Monday, Jan. 27. A complete reading program schedule is available online at www.amerks.com/readingpowerplay.

For more information on the reading program or other community events, please contact the Amerks Public Relations department at (585) 454-5335.

2024-25 Amerks Reading Power Play Schedule*

Monday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Irondequoit Public Library

Monday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Fairport Public Library

Monday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Henrietta Public Library

Monday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Gates Public Library

Monday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Webster Public Library

Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Pittsford Community Library

Monday, Jan. 8 at 5:00 p.m. at Webster Wendy's® location (987 Ridge Road)

Monday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Sully Branch Library

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. at Henrietta Wendy's® location (566 Jefferson Road)

Monday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Chili Memorial Library

*Schedule is subject to change

Amerks 2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

