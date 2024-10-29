Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch

October 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released forward Gemel Smith from his PTO.

Fortier, 24, appeared in 62 games with the Crunch last season, posting 13 goals and 26 points. The Lachine, Quebec native went on to skate in each of the club's eight Calder Cup Playoff games, logging four assists and five points.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound forward made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay on November 30, 2021 against the St. Louis Blues. Fortier has skated in 11 career games with the Bolts and recorded one point, a goal that came on December 21, 2021 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fortier has appeared in 235 games for the Crunch since the 2018-19 season, posting 44 goals and 100 points.

Fortier was originally selected by the Lightning in the second round, 59th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

