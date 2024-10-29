38 Special to Perform Post-Game February 8

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that Classic Rock Legends 38 Special will perform LIVE, post-game after the Ads take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm on Saturday, February 8th at Panther Arena, courtesy of Lee Jeans, Coors Lights, Toyota, and Landmark Credit Union.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes are on sale for as $25. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (414) 227-0550. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

This is the second show in the 2025 Admirals Concert Series, which begins on January 24th with country music star Chase Matthews. The remaining two shows will be release shortly.

After more than four decades, 38 SPECIAL continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl," "If I'd Been the One," "Back Where You Belong," "Chain Lightnin'," "Second Chance," and more - Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

Guitarist/vocalist DON BARNES says it's all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows. "We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We're a team, and it's always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don't slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win."

Completing the team is bassist BARRY DUNAWAY, drummer GARY MOFFATT and keyboardist/vocalist BOBBY CAPPS. The most recent addition to the band is legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist JERRY RIGGS.

For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they've toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of 'muscle and melody' to fans worldwide.

It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these 'Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.'

Barnes adds, "This music keeps our wheels on the road. We're a band that's tried to stay honest with what has driven us over the years. We started out with nothing but bold determination to make our own history and to endure. Looking back now, it has been our greatest pride to have persevered and attained that level of success and longevity. For us, it's the ultimate validation."

"The magic's still there," adds Barnes. "It's an emotional high for us to keep 'bringing it' after all these years. When those lights go down and we all walk up those steps to the stage and hear that crowd roar, it's a real rush to the head. It feels like we're getting ready to strap ourselves in and it just takes off from there."

