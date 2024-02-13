Penguins Reassign Garret Sparks to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned goaltender Garret Sparks to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Sparks, 30, appeared in two games for the Penguins this season. He lost his only start, making 18 saves on Oct. 29 at Hershey.

The 11th-year pro has a career AHL record of 99-60-11 to go with a 2.35 goals against average and .921 save percentage across 180 games with the Penguins, Toronto Marlies, Chicago Wolves, Stockton Heat, Ontario Reign and Springfield Thunderbirds.

During the 2017-18 season, Sparks led the AHL in wins (31), save percentage (.936) and goals against (1.79) en route to winning the Aldege 'Baz' Bastien Memorial Award as the league's best goaltender. He then posted a 14-5-0 record during the Marlies' playoff run that ended in the team winning the 2018 Calder Cup.

The native of Elmhurst, Illinois has also appeared in 40 NHL games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. In that time, Sparks earned a 15-18-2 record, 3.05 goals against average, .899 save percentage and two shutouts.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 14, against the Toronto Marlies. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Penguins' next home is on Saturday, Feb. 17, when they adopt the moniker of the Pittston Tomatoes for one night only in the latest installment of the Penguins' community series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Tomatoes will take on the Laval Rocket with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

