Condors Home Saturday and Sunday
February 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The fun starts at $15 this weekend as the Condors are home for two games!
The Condors are home for two games this Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night at 7 p.m. the team will wear specialty Baseball Jerseys designed by captain Brad Malone. Six jerseys will be auctioned live at the game with the rest available online beginning on Saturday and running through Sunday, February 25. Proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) and is presented by Rewind 98.1 FM and Grapevine MSP.
Sunday is a special 5 p.m. start as the Condors host their first ever Renaissance Fair. Come see knights jousting, falconry, fire acts, and George the Giant! Presented by 101.5 BIG FM.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2024
- Griffins Look to Keep Point Streak Alive During Three-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Dig in for Midweek Tilt vs. Stars at BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Sign Forward Nolan Stevens - Utica Comets
- Condors Home Saturday and Sunday - Bakersfield Condors
- Rangers Assign Forward Matt Rempe to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Reassign Garret Sparks to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Kids Day Game Set for Sunday, February 18 - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.