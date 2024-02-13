Condors Home Saturday and Sunday

February 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The fun starts at $15 this weekend as the Condors are home for two games!

The Condors are home for two games this Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night at 7 p.m. the team will wear specialty Baseball Jerseys designed by captain Brad Malone. Six jerseys will be auctioned live at the game with the rest available online beginning on Saturday and running through Sunday, February 25. Proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) and is presented by Rewind 98.1 FM and Grapevine MSP.

Sunday is a special 5 p.m. start as the Condors host their first ever Renaissance Fair. Come see knights jousting, falconry, fire acts, and George the Giant! Presented by 101.5 BIG FM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.