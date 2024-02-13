Game Day: Hunting for a 'W'
February 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers host the Manitoba Moose at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night in search of a much needed 'W'.
Calgary (24-16-3-1) is coming off back-to-back losses against the San Diego Gulls over the weekend, which slid them down to fourth in the Pacific Division (52 Pts.) and now have four teams behind them in the standings that are currently within striking distance.
Points are at a premium and the pressure is on for this midweek matchup with the Moose, which kicks off tonight.
Puck drop: 7pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Feb. 13, 2024 7:00pm vs Manitoba Scotiabank Saddledome
Feb. 14, 2024 7:00pm vs Manitoba Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
This is the only interdivisional opponent the Wranglers see during the regular season, having faced the Moose four times so far.
Calgary and Manitoba have split the season series with two wins apiece, with the Moose taking the last meeting in a 4-3 overtime win at home on Dec.10, 2023.
The Wranglers have slipped in the Pacific Division standings, with just four points separating them and the eighth-place Henderson Silver Knights, while the Moose currently sit last in the Central Division with a 17-24-1-1 record and 36 points.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka
Keep your eye on Adam Klapka tonight.
Klapka recently set a career-high in points (26 Pts.) with two assists in his previous game and has picked up five points in his last five games (1g,4a) since returning from his NHL recall just prior to the All-Star break.
In four games against the Moose this season, Klapka has four points (2g,2a).
ONE TIMERS:
Jonathan Aspirot skated in his 200th career AHL game on Feb.10.
(G) Dustin Wolf was recalled by the Flames on Nov.9.
(G) Connor Murphy was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Nov.9.
(F) Zack Andrusiak was recently added to the roster on a PTO.
