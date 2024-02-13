Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m.

February 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD (22-14-4, 48pts) @ COLORADO (24-15-5, 53pts)

The Condors play game two of a three-game road trip

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m.

GOLDEN TICKET RAFFLE: The Condors will wear player-designed Baseball Jerseys Saturday. Everyone has a chance to win a #73 Vinny Desharnais jersey from the Condors alum in the Golden Ticket Raffle. Only 100 will be sold at $30 each. No limit on how many raffle tickets you can purchase.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Eagles open up a critical two-game set on The Ranch.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield rallied from two goals down early in the third period, but a Nathan Todd hat trick secured a 4-2 win for San Jose on Saturday. Seth Griffith scored his 10th goal of the season in the loss.

OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, stopped a season-high 40 shots on Friday in a 3-2 overtime win over San Jose. It was the fourth time in his career in which he stopped at least 40 shots. He is sixth in the AHL in save percentage at .922.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Despite the loss on Saturday, the Condors still sit in fourth in points percentage (.600) in the Pacific Division and 10th overall in the AHL. Currently, the team is five points behind third place Colorado, but have four games in hand on tonight's opponent. Calgary is the only other Pacific Division team in action tonight and they are four points up on the Condors, but Bakersfield has four games in hand.

GET IN FRONT

When scoring first, the Condors are 14-3-2 (.789%). However, two of the team's last three wins have come when trailing.

GRIFF GETS IT GOING

Seth Griffith continues the lead the Condors in scoring. With a goal on Saturday, he has 14 points (6g-8a) in his last 11 games.

POWER-FUL

The Condors power play is sixth in the AHL at 21.5%. Despite that, the team has been unsuccessful in 12 opportunities against the Eagles.

LOVE THE DRAKE

It has been a low scoring season series with Colorado as each team has just six goals through three games. Drake Caggiula leads the Condors with three points (1g-2a) and a +3 rating.

SERIES WITH COLORADO

Tanner Kero leads the Eagles with two goals in three games against Bakersfield. Trent Miner has started all three games for Colorado in the series, but Ivan Prosvetov was assigned by the Colorado Avalanche over the weekend and made both starts against Abbotsford.

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 21-3-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play. They have a +8 goal differential in the third period (43-35).

ON A GOOD RUN

The Condors have points in 17 of 21 games and are 14-4-3 (.738) over that stretch.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Colorado has won 10 of 12 games to vault themselves into third in the division. Prosvetov stopped 64 of 67 shots in the weekend sweep of the Canucks.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the series with Colorado tomorrow at 6 p.m. PT. Catch it on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App beginning at 5:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.