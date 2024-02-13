Chris Terry Named Chicago Wolves Captain

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that forward Chris Terry has been named the 16th team captain in franchise history.

The 34-year-old from Brampton, Ontario, is in his first season with the Wolves and is a veteran of 796 career American Hockey League games and another 152 in the National Hockey League.

Terry's selection as captain--and Cole Schneider and Matt Donovan as alternate captains--came from the Wolves' coaching staff, led by head coach Bob Nardella, with input from Wolves players via a team-wide vote.

Chris Terry on being named Wolves captain:

"It's a tremendous honor with this being an organization that has a very deep history of winning. There have been a lot of captains before me that have won here and paved the way."

"I can't thank my teammates enough. They put their trust in me and allow me the opportunity to just be who I am and for them and the coaching staff to see that this far into the season makes me extremely thankful."

Wolves head coach Bob Nardella on Terry:

"This is a storied organization that has had some proud captains who have led us to winning seasons, deep postseason runs and five championships and Chris is going to fit right in there."

"I've seen him in the dressing room and on the ice saying and doing the right things to lead by example. He's been around a long time and he's deserving of it."

Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Tuesday night (6:30 p.m.).

