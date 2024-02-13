Flames Assign Cole Schwindt to Wranglers

February 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Flames have assigned forward Cole Schwindt to the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League.

Schwindt, 22, suited up for three games with the Flames last month. In the AHL, he has played 40 games in 2023-24, scoring eight goals and 20 points in that span.

The Wranglers are back in action tonight, hosting the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.