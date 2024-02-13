Hogs Dig in for Midweek Tilt vs. Stars at BMO Center

*ROCKFORD, Ill.-A four-game point streak propels the Rockford IceHogs into tonight's game against the Texas Stars. Rockford is seven points and one place behind Texas in the Central Division standings and could cut the Stars' lead down to two-and-a-half games with a regulation win tonight.

Life Decisions Shoe Drive

We are honored to partner with Life Decisions to assist with their "Shoe Us the Love" shoe drive! Starting at this Friday's IceHogs game, donate your gently worn used and new shoes. Collected shoes will help support Life Decisions and will be given a second life by those in need through #microenterprise. You can also drop off shoes at the BMO Center lobby through Feb. 25 or at other locations in Rockford. Learn more about Life Decisions at lifedecisions.net and if you are coming to the games this weekend please consider supporting the cause!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 17-19-5-2, 41 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 22-17-2-2, 48 points (3rd, Central Division)

Last Time Out vs. Stars (Feb. 9 - OTL 3-2)

The Stars outlasted the IceHogs in a 3-2 overtime thriller at the BMO Center last Friday. Riley Damiani scored with four seconds left in the extra frame to seal the win for Texas. Both of Rockford's goals came from rookie defensemen in Wyatt Kaiser and Ethan Del Mastro.

Last Game: 2-1 Win Over Wolves

After the IceHogs honored former goaltender Corey Crawford and retired his number 29, the team picked up its first win of the season over Chicago and snapped a seven-game losing streak. Mike Hardman had both of Rockford's scores, including the game-winner in the third period. Jaxson Stauber stopped 15 of 16 Chicago shots in the 2-1 victory.

Close Calls

Each of Rockford's last four games have been decided by one goal, and three of those four have concluded outside of regulation. Despite the recent run of close games, the Hogs have actually played in the third-fewest one-goal games in the AHL this season. Rockford has appeared in just 16 games this season decided by one score, and the Hogs are 7-2-5-2 in those contests.

The Dach-ter Will See You Now

Rookie Colton Dach made his return to the lineup for Rockford after missing the last 14 games while in concussion protocol. Dach ranks second amongst IceHogs rookies with 16 points (7G, 9A) in 24 games this season.

Goal Chase

David Gust and Brett Seney were battling for IceHogs goal scoring supremacy with 12 goals each until Mike Hardman scored twice on Saturday to take the lead with 13. Seney took the lead when he scored his 11th of the season on Jan. 20 against Iowa, but Gust tied him up two games later on Jan. 26 at Milwaukee. Gust then moved one goal ahead on Feb. 2 against Grand Rapids, and Seney tied him at 12 the next game on Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba. Last season, Gust was second for Rockford with 26 tallies, and Seney was third with 23. Either Hardman, Gust, or Seney has scored in six of Rockford's last nine games.

Loaded Lineup

With Colton Dach, Wyatt Kaiser, Cole Guttman, and Anders Bjork all suited up on Saturday, the Hogs had the most firepower in the lineup since the start of the season. Joey Anderson, Boris Katchouk, Louis Crevier, and Isaak Phillips are the four skaters up with the Blackhawks who have played games with Rockford this season, but the four have only totaled 51 Rockford games between them this season.

Friday, Feb. 16 - IceHogs Eras Night - A Taylor Swift Tribute & $2 Beer Friday

If you are a fan of Taylor Swift and her music, "The Eras Night," presented by 97ZOK, will be an IceHogs game you won't want to miss. It's a complete Taylor Takeover of the BMO Center! The night will feature a lot of Taylor's music, color palettes on the videoboard from her different Eras, and fans will be encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Era outfit and exchange friendship bracelets. Other activities include contests and promotions throughout the game all themed around Taylor Swift, like trivia and IceHogs Karaoke. If you were lucky enough to see Taylor's live concert, this is a chance to relive that magical night. If you didn't get a chance to see her live, IceHogs Eras Night: A Taylor Swift Tribute will almost be like being there. It's also a Friday which means $2 beer (cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light) and $2 soft drinks!

2023-23 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Wed., Nov. 8 vs Texas - L 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 5 at Texas - L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 6 at Texas - W 5-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 9 vs Texas - OTL 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Feb. 13 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Tue., Mar. 12 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 13 at Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Stars, All-Time

38-26-5-4

