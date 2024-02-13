Comets Sign Forward Nolan Stevens

Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed forward, Nolan Stevens, to a standard player contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. This signing marks a return for Stevens to the Comets, the same team he played for during last year's season.

Stevens, 27, continues his sixth season of professional hockey after starting the 2023-24 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Brantford, Ontario native played 31 games for the Griffins scoring three goals and eight assists for 11 points. Last season with the Comets, Stevens ranked seventh amongst Comets scoring 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 48 games played. In total, Stevens played 75 games for Utica as he previously was with the team during the abbreviated 2020-21 season. Stevens, who played four years with Northeastern University, played 268 AHL games in his career scoring 48 goals and 82 assists for 130 points. Stevens was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues during the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

