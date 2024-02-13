Jared McIsaac Reassigned to HC Ambri-Piotta

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Jared McIsaac

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Jared McIsaac(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned defenseman Jared McIsaac from the Grand Rapids Griffins to HC Ambri-Piotta of the Swiss National League.

McIsaac, who is in his fourth season with the Detroit organization, has four points (1-3-4), four penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 15 games with Grand Rapids. McIsaac skated in his 150th pro game on Nov. 29 against Chicago and later bagged his 50th pro point with a goal on Dec. 1 against Milwaukee, which was also his 150th game as a Griffin. Last season, the Truro, Nova Scotia, native tied a career high of 19 assists in 61 games with the Griffins. In 2022-23, McIsaac became just the third Griffins defenseman to score two overtime goals in a season, joining Filip Hronek (2018-19) and Bryan Helmer (2005-06). The 23-year-old has accumulated 52 points (9-43-52) and 70 penalty minutes in 156 career games in the AHL, all coming with Grand Rapids.

Prior to turning pro, McIsaac spent four campaigns in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and totaled 160 points (33-127-160), 248 penalty minutes and a plus-89 rating in 205 regular-season games. During the 2016-17 season, he was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team and garnered the QMJHL Best Defensive Rookie of the Year award. McIsaac collected a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

