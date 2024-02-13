'Focus on the Small Details'

February 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







It's been a season of substantial growth for Adam Klapka.

Midway through his second professional campaign in North America, the 23-year-old from Prague, CZ has shown noticeable improvement in his offensive production.

Last season, the 6-foot-7, 230 lbs. forward notched 25 Pts (13g,12a) in 60 games with the Wranglers.

Fast forward to last week, after picking up a pair of assists against the San Diego Gulls on Feb.10, Klapka set a new career-high in points, with 26 Pts. (11g,15a) in 38 games.

Additionally, he's set career-highs in assists (15), game-winning goals (3) and plus/minus (+12) and is set to surpass his powerplay goals mark (5) as well, having scored four already with 28 games remaining on the regular season schedule.

"It's really nice that I was able to beat my highest points (total) from last season," said Klapka. "It's nice I beat that, but I mean, we want to win games and that's the main thing for me right now."

The elevation in his offensive production - and his 200-foot game as a whole - warranted Klapka a call-up from the Flames last month, fulfilling a lifelong dream when he suited up for his first NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan.20.

As with any player in their first NHL game, Klapka took a traditional 'solo lap' which is an unforgettable moment ... one that, admittedly, he doesn't really remember.

"It's something you dream of your whole life, so I really enjoyed it," Klapka explained, when asked about stepping onto the Scotiabank Saddledome ice for the first time as an NHLer.

"I don't really remember much of it... just all the memories from everything that I did to get to that point, but I really enjoyed it, it was fun."

Klapka spent four games with the big club before rejoining the Wranglers at the NHL All-Star break, and since his return, he has five points (1g,4a) in five games, with two multi-point performances to boot.

If his time with the Flames taught him anything, it's that there's always more to learn, and he's been applying those lessons to his game with the Wranglers.

"What I took away is that there are still are a few more things I have to work on," Klapka explained. "When you're here (in the AHL) and you're playing good hockey, you think you're ready, and I was ready for it, but it showed me there are still some things for me to work on.

"So, when I'm at practice, I work on getting better at puck protection, getting to the net, playing the position. Not flying everywhere, that doesn't work up there (in the NHL). I just have to focus on the small details and keep getting better."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.