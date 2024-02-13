Penguins Play Pair of Road Games Before Returning Home for First Time in February

Penguins play pair of road games before returning home for first time in February

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (24-16-6-1) will become the Pittston Tomatoes for one night only on Saturday

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Feb. 9 - PENGUINS 4 at Lehigh Valley 5 (SO)

In its first game after the all-star break, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton engaged in a back-and-forth contest with its PA Turnpike rival. When the dust settled, it was the Phantoms who emerged victorious in a four-round shootout. Down 4-2 heading into the third period, goals by Alex Nylander and Ty Smith pushed the game to overtime.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 14 - PENGUINS at Toronto

In the second installment of the Gruden Bowl and final matchup between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto this season, the Penguins and Marlies will square off with an 11 a.m. puck drop. When the clubs met on the final day of January, Jonathan Gruden's father, Marlies head coach John Gruden, had the last laugh with his team gathering a 4-1 win at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Friday, Feb. 16 - PENGUINS at Rochester

The Penguins travel to Rochester for their fifth-straight road game. The Penguins took a 2-1 victory over the Americans back on Dec. 16 on a late game-winner from former Amerk, Alex Nylander. Rochester has scored seven shorthanded goals this season and has been awarded more penalty shots than any other team (3).

Saturday, Feb. 17 - TOMATOES vs. Laval

Saturday night is Pittston Tomatoes Night presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Penguins will adopt the name of the Pittston Tomatoes for one night only as the latest installment in the team's community series, complete with uniforms, in-arena merchandise and game presentation. In the only other matchup of the season, the Rocket unloaded four goals in the second period, three on the power play, on the way to a 5-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Ice Chips

- Friday marked Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first shootout of the season. The team went 54 games between shootouts, with the last one occurring on Mar. 29, 2023 vs. Providence.

- Joel Blomqvist ranks third in the league with a 2.10 goals against average.

- Alex Nylander has eight points (2G-6A) in his last eight games.

- Jonathan Gruden has amassed five points in his last four games (2G-3A).

-Ty Smith's goal on Friday marked his 100th point as a pro.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 48 37 9 0 2 76 .792

2. Providence 48 29 14 3 2 63 .656

3. PENGUINS 47 24 16 6 1 55 .585

4. Hartford 43 24 14 5 0 53 .616

5. Charlotte 47 23 20 4 0 50 .532

6. Springfield 46 22 19 3 2 49 .533

7. Lehigh Valley 45 20 18 5 2 47 .522

8. Bridgeport 45 13 26 5 1 32 .356

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ty Smith 43 8 22 30

Alex Nylander 39 14 14 28

Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24

Peter Abbandonato 41 8 15 23

Sam Poulin 26 11 7 18

Jonathan Gruden 37 10 8 18

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 27 14-7-4 2.15 .920 0

Magnus Hellberg 16 8-6-2 2.96 .904 0

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 14 Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum 11:00 a.m.

Fri, Feb. 16 Rochester Blue Cross Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 17 Laval Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Feb. 9 (LW) Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Fri, Feb. 9 (RW) Lukas Svejkovsky Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Mon, Feb. 12 (LW) Raivis Ansons Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Tue, Feb. 13 (G) Garret Sparks Reassigned to WHL

