Wolves Come up Short vs. Admirals 5-2
February 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 on Tuesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Cavan Fitzgerald scored both Wolves goals as the Admirals locked Chicago down defensively en route to their franchise-record 15th consecutive victory. Central Division-leading Milwaukee also extended its home winning streak to 14 while handing the Wolves their fourth loss in a row overall.
The Wolves seized the lead midway through the opening period when Vasily Ponomarev raced into the Milwaukee zone, circled behind the net and put a terrific pass right on the tape of Fitzgerald's stick and the defenseman buried a shot past Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. Ponomarev and Tory Dello recorded assists on the score.
Milwaukee then reeled off three consecutive goals to take control of the game. First, Fedor Svechkov found the back of the net to just beat the horn for the first period.
In the second, Zach L'Heureux and Roland McKeown scored to give the Admirals a 3-1 advantage heading into the intermission.
The Admirals' Jasper Weatherby's tallied midway through the third period to make it 4-1 before the Wolves answered.
Fitzgerald potted his second goal of the game-and fifth of the season-late in the third to cut the Wolves' deficit to 4-2. Fitzgerald wheeled toward the Milwaukee net and ripped a backhander from the right dot past Askarov. Rocco Grimaldi and Dello had the assists.
Reid Schaefer added an empty-netter for the Admirals for the final margin.
Milwaukee outshot the Wolves 40-22-including 14-3 in the second period-on the way to the triumph.
Adam Scheel (35 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Askarov (20 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.
The Wolves, who are in the midst of a season-long, six-game road trip, dropped to 16-22-3-2 on the season. Milwaukee is 19-1 in its last 20 contests and now sports a record of 32-10-1-0.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Friday night (7 p.m.).
