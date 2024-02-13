Amerks Kids Day Game Set for Sunday, February 18

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans are hosting their annual Kids Day Game on Sunday, Feb. 18 when they face-off against the intrastate rival Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena at 3:05 p.m.

For the third straight year, the matinee game will feature a total Kids Takeover, where youth fans will have the opportunity to serve in various game-day roles, such as public address announcer, in-game host, off-ice official, honorary coach and equipment manager, while one lucky fan will have the chance to join Amerks Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Stevens to call the day's action from the broadcast booth.

All kids' tickets (ages 3-12, no ticket required for 2 and under) for the game start as low as just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Kids Day tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/kidsday.

The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive Zoo Mobile from Seneca Park Zoo, a magician and a face painting station as well as other activities for kids. In addition, the first 1,000 youth fans will receive an Amerks-branded arm sleeve and 5,000 drawstring bags will also be distributed, courtesy of NY 529.

The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be joined by many of his mascot friends to mingle with fans, pose for pictures and partake in different activities throughout the day.

It's also a 3-2-1 Weekend game. Fans 21 and older and can enjoy $3 draft beers while hot dogs and popcorn can be purchased at a special price of $2 and $1, respectively.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

