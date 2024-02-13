Rangers Assign Forward Matt Rempe to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Matt Rempe to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Rempe, 21, has scored twelve points (8 g, 4 a) in 43 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He is tied for the team lead in five-on-five goals with eight. Rempe's eight goals and twelve points are career highs.

The native of Calgary, AB, has appeared in 96 career AHL games, scoring 22 points (14 g, 8 a). He was recalled from the Wolf Pack following the team's 4-1 defeat against the Providence Bruins on February 10th.

Rempe was selected in the sixth round, 165th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack conclude their season-long, six-game homestand on Friday night when the Laval Rocket comes to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

