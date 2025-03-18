Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot from Checkers

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have recalled Tobias Bjornfot from Charlotte.

The 23-year-old blue liner has 16 points (2g, 14a) in 43 games for the Checkers this season.

Taken 22nd overall in 2019 by Los Angeles, Bjornfot has logged 15 points (1g, 14a) in 43 NHL games over his career - including eight appearances this season for the Panthers.

The Checkers are in the midst of an extended road trip through the North Division - visiting Utica on Wednesday, Rochester on Friday then back to Utica on Saturday to close out the trek.

