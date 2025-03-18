Colton Huard Signs AHL Deal for Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have signed defenseman Colton Huard to a two-year, one-way AHL contract that begins next season.

The 24-year-old blue liner will now join Charlotte on an amateur tryout (ATO).

Huard recently completed a four-year career at the University of New Hampshire, where he totaled 67 points (14g, 53a) in 134 games and led team blue liners in scoring for each of his first three seasons.

Prior to going to college, Huard recorded 35 points (5g, 30a) in 93 games over two USHL seasons and helped Chicago win the Clark Cup in 2020-21.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.