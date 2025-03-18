Three-In-Three Weekend Starts with Pair of Crucial Home Games

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (33-17-7-1) hosts STARS WARS Night against Hershey on Saturday

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Mar. 12 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Hershey 4 (SO)

The Penguins and Bears duked it out in a back-and-forth contest that required a shootout to determine a winner. In the fifth round, Sam Poulin notched the deciding goal for the Black & Gold. Ville Koivunen, Rutger McGroarty, Mathias Laferričre and Avery Hayes scored in regulation for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Friday, Mar. 14 - PENGUINS 1 at Lehigh Valley 3

The Phantoms scored 70 seconds into the game to take an early lead. McGroarty sniped the first shorthanded goal of his career in the second period, but Lehigh Valley gathered a power-play goal and an empty netter to take the win.

Sunday, Mar. 16 - PENGUINS 5 at Lehigh Valley 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton closed its 12-game season series with Lehigh Valley by putting on a high-octane special teams display. The Penguins scored twice on the man advantage and tallied a shorty for the second-straight game. Valtteri Puustinen's go-ahead goal with 3:36 left in regulation was the difference as the Penguins improved to 8-2-1-1 against the Phantoms this season.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

For the first time this season, the Bruins make their way to Northeast PA. The Penguins lost both of their previous games against Providence and haven't beaten the Bruins at home since Dec. 20, 2019.

Saturday, Mar. 22 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins host their annual STAR WARS Night against the mighty Empire from Chocolatetown. Seven of the nine games between the Pens and Bears have been decided by one goal.

Sunday, Mar. 23 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

The Islanders hold the AHL's worst record at 13-40-4-3, but Chris Terry ranks second overall with 57 points (18G-39A).

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton leads the AHL with 3.52 goals per game.

- Sergei Murashov's nine-game winning streak ties him with Matt Murray (2014-15) for the longest rookie win streak in team history.

- Ville Koivunen paces all league rookies with 53 points (20G-33A). That also places him tied for the fifth-best point total by a rookie in Penguins history.

- Owen Pickering leads all league rookies with a plus-21 rating.

- On Sunday, Chase Pietila became the eighth player to make his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 58 37 15 5 1 80 .690

2. PENGUINS 58 33 17 7 1 74 .638

3. Providence 59 33 19 4 3 73 .619

4. Charlotte 57 33 18 3 3 72 .632

5. Lehigh Valley 60 30 23 5 2 67 .558

6. Springfield 59 30 23 2 4 66 .559

7. Hartford 61 25 29 5 2 57 .467

8. Bridgeport 60 13 40 4 3 33 .275

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ville Koivunen* 58 20 33 53

Emil Bemström^ 43 21 25 46

Boris Katchouk 54 19 27 46

Rutger McGroarty* 56 14 24 38

Avery Hayes 46 18 18 36

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 9 9-0-0 2.41 .921 1

Filip Larsson 22 10-7-3 2.42 .923 5

Joel Blomqvist 15 7-5-3 2.93 .910 1

Tristan Jarry^ 12 6-5-1 2.67 .908 1

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Mar. 21 Providence Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 22 Hershey Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 23 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 3:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Mar. 11 (D) Sebastian Aho Recalled to PIT

Tue, Mar. 11 (LW) Matt Nieto Recalled to PIT

Thu, Mar. 13 (C) Zach Gallant Signed to SPC;

Assigned to WHL

Fri, Mar. 14 (D) Chase Pietila Signed to ATO

