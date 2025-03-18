Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 23

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH ENJOY RECORD-SETTING WEEKEND

The Crunch rattled off three straight wins, including an explosive two-game set against Springfield, in Week 23. Syracuse blitzed the Thunderbirds for 17 goals over two games - the most the Crunch have ever scored in a two-game span.

Syracuse opened the week Wednesday with a tightly contested, 2-1 home win against the Utica Comets. That gave way to the two highest scoring games of the season for the Crunch. They blasted the Thunderbirds, 9-4, Friday in Syracuse. The rematch took place 24 hours later and the Crunch handled them again, 8-3, in Springfield.

The Crunch have won four straight games, which matches their longest win streak of the season. That has pushed the Crunch (27-19-8-4) up to fourth place in the North Division with 66 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Forward Conor Sheary had a dominant week for the Crunch to power the club to three wins in four days. He scored a goal in all three games and finished with seven points (4g, 3a) to lead the Crunch. Two of his four goals were game-winning goals.

He delivered a late game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Utica, capping a two-point performance. He added two goals Friday and three points (1g, 2a) on Saturday against the Thunderbirds; his Saturday tally was also a game-winning goal. Sheary has taken the team lead with 17 goals and ranks second with 46 points in 46 games.

***

Logan Brown had a strong week for the Crunch to extend his scoring streak to four games - all of which are Crunch wins. Brown scored four goals in the two-game set with Springfield. He posted the Crunch's first hat trick of the season on Friday, and then he opened the scoring with another tally on Saturday.

Brown finished the week with six points (4g, 2a) in three games. He has grabbed 26 points (11g, 15a) in 30 games this season. The hat trick on Friday was his first career three-goal game.

GOALS GALORE

The Crunch set a new team benchmark for most goals scored in a two-game span (17). Syracuse's offense has roared to life during their four-game winning streak, totaling 24 goals. Thirteen different players have scored a goal, and the Crunch have raised their goals per game average from 2.72 to 2.95 in that time.

UPCOMING WEEK

Friday, March 21 at Lehigh Valley | 7:05 p.m.

The Crunch look to extend their winning streak when they open the week Friday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. It's the third of four meetings between the clubs this season. The Phantoms have won the first two contests. The Phantoms have not won a season series against the Crunch since moving to Allentown for the 2014-15 season.

The Phantoms are in the midst of a five-game homestand; they split the first two games against W-B/Scranton last week and face Milwaukee on Wednesday. They are 16-10-2-1 at home this season, and they are in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with 67 points.

Saturday, March 22 vs. Rochester | 7 p.m.

The Crunch return home Saturday to face off against the Rochester Americans. It's the first of three meetings in nine days between the clubs; the stretch will finish the 12-game season series. The Amerks (5-3-0-1) have won five of the first nine meetings against the Crunch (4-3-1-1), but both teams have better than 0.500 records in the series.

The Amerks quest for their first division title in 20 years has wobbled over the last two weeks. They had gone winless in five straight games (0-3-0-2) before grabbing a shootout win against Providence on Friday. The Amerks trail Laval by five points for first place.

WEEK 23 RESULTS

Wednesday, March 12 | Game 56 vs. Utica | W, 2-1

Utica 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 11-5-13-29 PP: 0/1

Syracuse 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 10-5-9-24 PP: 1/1

2nd Period-Finley 10 (Brown, Sheary), 9:01 (PP). 3rd Period-Sheary 14 (Crozier, Duke), 15:44.. .. Halverson 15-9-8 (29 shots-28 saves) A-4,254

Friday, March 14 | Game 57 vs. Springfield | W, 9-4

Springfield 3 1 0 - 4 Shots: 12-4-6-22 PP: 0/1

Syracuse 4 3 2 - 9 Shots: 10-10-6-26 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Brown 8 (Geekie), 1:14. Sheary 15 (Duke, Finley), 2:37. Brown 9 (Carlile, Crozier), 5:44. Walford 1 (Finley, Newkirk), 13:35. 2nd Period-Finley 11 (Geekie, Pouliot), 2:37 (PP). Walcott 3 (Szturc), 2:56. Szturc 5 (Carlile, Newkirk), 9:05. 3rd Period-Sheary 16 (Duke), 7:27. Brown 10 (Geekie, Angello), 11:48.. .. Tomkins 11-10-4 (22 shots-18 saves) A-5,466

Saturday, March 15 | Game 58 at Springfield | W, 8-3

Syracuse 2 3 3 - 8 Shots: 9-13-8-30 PP: 2/5

Springfield 2 1 0 - 3 Shots: 7-8-6-21 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Brown 11 (Bisson, Angello), 4:06. Carlile 6 (Duke, Allard), 18:55. 2nd Period-Teasdale 8 (Angello, Allard), 13:30. Sheary 17 (Brown, Pouliot), 14:45 (PP). Finley 12 (Sheary, Halverson), 19:54. 3rd Period-Crozier 8 (Sheary, Duke), 8:29. Szturc 6 (Newkirk, Pouliot), 11:29. Bisson 3 (Pouliot, Allard), 18:09.. .. Halverson 16-9-8 (21 shots-18 saves) A-6,793

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 16.9% (35-for-307) 25th (30th)

Penalty Kill 81.7% (161-for-197) T-15th (16th)

Goals For 2.95 GFA (171) T-20th (28th)

Goals Against 2.62 GAA (152) 5th (5th)

Shots For 27.83 SF/G (1614) 24th (24th)

Shots Against 27.36 SA/G (1587) 8th (8th)

Penalty Minutes 11.47 PIM/G (665) 26th (25th)

Category Leader

Points 48 Pouliot

Goals 17 Sheary

Assists 41 Pouliot

PIM 60 Crozier

Plus/Minus +13 Crozier|Huuhtanen

Wins 16 Halverson

GAA 2.32 Halverson

Save % .913 Halverson

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 58 39 16 2 1 81 0.698 185 151 911 20-7-1-1 19-9-1-0 8-2-0-0 2-0-0-0 3-1

2. Rochester 58 35 17 3 3 76 0.655 199 158 645 15-9-2-1 20-8-1-2 5-3-0-2 1-0-0-0 5-3

3. Toronto 58 31 18 3 6 71 0.612 171 159 674 17-9-1-3 14-9-2-3 4-4-1-1 0-1-0-0 3-6

4. Syracuse 58 27 19 8 4 66 0.569 171 152 665 13-8-4-4 14-11-4-0 7-2-1-0 4-0-0-0 3-4

5. Cleveland 58 28 20 5 5 66 0.569 166 180 679 13-10-3-4 15-10-2-1 2-6-1-1 0-4-0-0 3-5

6. Belleville 57 28 21 4 4 64 0.561 170 178 772 15-8-2-2 13-13-2-2 6-3-1-0 2-0-0-0 4-4

7. Utica 57 23 28 4 2 52 0.456 149 179 714 12-12-2-2 11-16-2-0 5-5-0-0 0-3-0-0 2-2

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.