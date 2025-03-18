Wolf Pack Loan Three to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Ryan Siedem and forwards Maxim Barbashev and Brett Budgell to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Siedem, 24, has scored one assist in five appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded his first career AHL assist on Oct. 19, 2024, against the Bridgeport Islanders.

The native of Madison, NJ, has also recorded 16 points (3 g, 13 a) in 36 games with the Bison as a rookie. He ranks tenth overall on the team in scoring and third in scoring among defensemen.

Barbashev, 21, has scored two points (1 g, 1 a) in six games with the Wolf Pack as a rookie. He recorded his first career AHL goal on Feb. 21, 2025, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The native of Moscow, RUS, has also skated in 27 games with the Bison, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a).

Budgell, 23, has recorded four assists in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season. His four assists are an AHL career-high.

The native of St. John's, NL, currently sits third on the Bison in scoring with 30 points (11 g, 19 a) in 37 games this season. He has scored 112 points (41 g, 71 a) in 153 career ECHL games with the Bison, Iowa Heartlanders, and Newfoundland Growlers.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.