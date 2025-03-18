Spells and Spikes as Rise Host Wizards Night on March 28

Friday, March 28, 2025 vs. Columbus Fury

Wizards Night presented by Gentex Corporation

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Scarf Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Rise scarf.

Wizards Night: Get ready for a spellbinding showdown as the Rise take the court! There will be a sorting hat station and character appearances courtesy of Olivia Grace & Company. Don't miss out on the magic.

Family 4-Pack: Presented by Celsius for every weekend home match, get tickets for your whole family or friend group starting at just $88, plus a $15 food and beverage voucher with each ticket. You'll also receive a coupon to enjoy $2 off the purchase of 3 Celsius beverages at any J&H Family Store after the game. Offer is available here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2025 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/season-ticket-membership or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.

