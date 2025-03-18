Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters
March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Monsters. In six NHL appearances for Columbus this season, Greaves went 2-2-2 with a 2.83 goals-against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (S%) and added a record of 16-10-6 with two shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and .915 S% in 34 appearances for Cleveland.
A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 5-9-2 with a 3.21 GAA and .910 S% in 16 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. In 152 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25, Greaves went 77-50-22 with six shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and .907 S% and was named to the North Division roster for the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20. Greaves was also named to the OHL's 2018-19 First All-Rookie Team.
