Gahagen Loaned to Reading

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Parker Gahagen to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Gahagen, 31, thrived with the Phantoms in the best AHL season of his career going 9-3-2, 2.65, .906. He put together a personal seven-game win streak from December 28 through February 14 and also recorded his first career shutout in the AHL with a 26-save gem at the Hartford Wolf Pack on January 11.

With the Reading Royals this season he has gone 2-5-1, 3.16, .885 during his stretch with the team in October and November. Last year with Lehigh Valley, the Army Captain out of Buffalo, NY performed very well in 18 games going 7-8-3, 2.59, .914 in the longest AHL stint of his career.

He has played 47 career games in the AHL, including 35 with the Phantoms along with briefer stints for Milwaukee, Colorado, Toronto, and San Jose going 21-15-5, 2.79, .904. Gahagen has also played in 122 career games in the ECHL with Reading, Jacksonville, Florida, Utah and Newfoundland going 70-35-5, 2.36, .920.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center on Wednesday night hosting the Milwaukee Admirals featuring the return of former Phantoms' captain Cal O'Reilly.

UPCOMING

Wednesday, March 19 (7:05) - Milwaukee Admirals at Phantoms - Pregame Happy Hour, $2 Draft Beers. Cal O'Reilly of the Milwaukee Admirals returns to PPL Center.

Friday, March 21 (7:05) - Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms

Saturday, March 22 (7:05) - Providence Bruins at Phantoms - First ever PHAN-CON! Costumed Characters. Fans can come dressed up as well. Photo Stations and lots of fun!

Friday, March 28 and Sunday, March 30 - NCAA Hockey Allentown Regional hosted by Penn State Nittany Lions

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.