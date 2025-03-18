Join the Condors Rebel Alliance on Star Wars Night Saturday

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Join the Condors Rebel Alliance on Saturday as the team hosts San Jose in an intergalactic showdown for supremacy on Star Wars Night at 7 p.m. The team will wear special Rebel jerseys with an online charity auction via the Condors mobile app. Dozens of members of the 501st Legion will be roaming the concourse throughout the night. Plus the first 2,000 fans get a Condors light sword presented by Hot 94.1, 23ABC, and Clark's Pest Control.

Purchase a Condors Cantina Pack below and get four no-fee tickets to Saturday's game with a Cantina shirt! A big crowd is expected as the team pushes for a playoff berth!

The fun starts at just $15!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.