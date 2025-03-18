IceHogs Announce Medical Updates
March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical updates:
Defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald has been cleared from concussion protocol and to resume participating in all team activities
Forward Brett Seney suffered a MCL strain Sunday in Milwaukee and is expected to be out for 2-3 weeks.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Mar. 19 at 7pm CT.
