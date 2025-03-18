IceHogs Announce Medical Updates

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical updates:

Defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald has been cleared from concussion protocol and to resume participating in all team activities

Forward Brett Seney suffered a MCL strain Sunday in Milwaukee and is expected to be out for 2-3 weeks.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Mar. 19 at 7pm CT.

