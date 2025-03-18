Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m.

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles meet for the sixth time this season as the teams open a two-game series. Bakersfield is 3-1-1 against Colorado this season.

LOOKING BACK

Connor Carrick scored his 13th of the season early in the third period to pull the Condors level and then Drake Caggiula scored on the first shift of overtime to beat Coachella Valley, 2-1. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 28 of 29 in the win.

WORKING OVERTIME

Friday was the Condors 18th overtime game of the season, one off the most in the AHL. Four of the five matchups in the season series with the Eagles have gone past regulation. Bakersfield is 5-6 in overtime and 4-3 in shootouts.

20 BURGER

Drake Caggiula became the first Condor to hit 20 goals this season. He had 22 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton two seasons ago.

ONE GOAL GAMES

The Condors are 15-6-6-3 in one-goal games this season.

GOOD STARTS

Bakersfield is +11 in goal differential in first periods.

CCeizing THE OPPORTUNITY

Connor Carrick continued to add to an already career year for goals with his 13th on Friday. His goal total is tied for 2nd in the AHL among d-men.

FIRST YEAR FINISHER

Matthew Savoie is t-7th in rookie scoring with 41 points (16g-25a) in 50 games. At +16 he is second among first-year players in that category.

KILLING IT

The Condors have killed seven straight power plays over the past two games, including a four-minute double minor in the third period on Friday.

ON THE RANCH

Seth Griffith paces the Condors with six points (4g-2a) in five games against the Eagles. James Hamblin has scored three times in three games against Colorado and has four points. Olivier Rodrigue is 2-1-1 on the year against the Eagles with a .930 save percentage.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is four points back of seventh-place Tucson, who is idle tonight. The Condors have three games in hand. The Roadrunners are off until they come to Colorado for two games this weekend. (Click here for the playoff primer)

TOUGH PLACE TO PLAY

Colorado is 20-4-4 at home this season and are coming off a 4-1-1 road trip. Overall, Colorado has the third best record in the AHL. Jacob MacDonald leads all AHL d-men with 24 goals. Goaltender Trent Miner is third in the AHL with a 2.08 goals-against average.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Bakersfield is next home a week from Saturday, on March 22, when they host Star Wars Night against San Jose.

