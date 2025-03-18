Wolf Pack Ink F Noah Laba to Amateur Tryout Agreement

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with forward Noah Laba for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Laba, 21, inked a two-year entry level contract with the Rangers earlier today. That deal will start with the 2025-26 season.

The native of Northville, MI, scored 26 points (10 g, 16 a) in 29 games with Colorado College as a junior this season. He finished tied for the team lead in goals with ten and tied for second in points with 26. He also ranked first on the club in +/- (+10) and finished fourth in the NCHC Conference in faceoff percentage (57.3%).

Laba set career-high marks with 20 goals, 17 assists, and 37 points in 36 games as a sophomore during the 2023-24 campaign. He led the Tigers in both goals and points that season and finished tied for first in assists.

The 6'2", 210-pound forward was named the NCHC's 'Best Defensive Forward' and to the conference's First All-Star Team following the 2023-24 season.

Laba was selected in the fourth round, 111 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

