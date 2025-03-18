Reign Announce Multiple Roster Transactions

March 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced multiple roster transactions Tuesday:

Goaltender Jacob Ingham was recalled rom loan to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Goaltender Dryden McKay was reassigned to Greenville

Defenseman Parker Berge was loaned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads Ingham, 24, has made 24 appearances with Greenville this season, posting a 10-9-1 record with a 0.915 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound netminder has also played in two contests for Ontario this year and 14 in the AHL over the course of his four-year pro career.

The native of Barrie, Ontario has played in 101 pro games since 2020-21, earning a 2.90 goals-against average and a 0.908 save percentage. He was selected by the LA Kings in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft with the 175th overall pick.

McKay, 27, was recalled from Greenville on Feb. 19 for the first time during the AHL regular season and made one start at San Diego on Mar. 8. The goaltender has seen action in 35 games for the Swamp Rabbits this year, posting a 2.93 goals-against average and a 0.910 save percentage along with a 12-7-5 record and two shutouts.

Berge, 22, is also in his rookie professional season and has skated in 52 games for Greenville, earning 38 points on six goals and 32 assists along with a +10 rating. Earlier this season he was named named to the 2024-25 ECHL Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team.

The Reign are in Texas to begin a four-game road trip this week on Tuesday night against the Stars beginning at 5 p.m. PT.

