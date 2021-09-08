Otters Thrive against Slammers in Matinee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters woke up ready to play Wednesday for an early matinee against the Joliet Slammers from Bosse Field, winning by a 13-2 final score.

The Otters struck for three runs in the first inning, getting RBI singles from J.R. Davis, Andrew Penner, and Andy DeJesus.

Joliet's Kyle Jacobsen did have a two-run home run in the third to make the score 3-2 Otters.

Evansville answered with a big fourth inning, scoring five runs to take an 8-2 advantage.

The scoring was courtesy of a two-RBI single by Davis and a three-RBI double by Penner.

Evansville kept adding on in the sixth when Andy DeJesus belted a three-run homer, his fourth of the season, to give the Otters an 11-2 lead.

The Otters tacked on a two-RBI single by John Schultz in the eighth to give them their 13-2 final tally.

Overall, the Otters finished offensively with 16 hits, three shy of their season high.

Two-hit games came from Josh Allen, Dakota Phillips, DeJesus and Schultz. Three-hit games came off the bats of Davis and Penner.

Davis and DeJesus finished with three RBIs, while Penner ended up with four.

Evansville also received solid pitching Wednesday.

Left-hander Braden Scott got the win, striking out nine with no earned runs in six innings. Reliever Jacob Bowles pitched three scoreless innings for the three-inning save.

For Joliet, their starting pitcher, Chris Roycroft had the loss. He went 5.2 innings, allowing 11 runs.

Following the early final, the Otters sit one game up on Florence with the Y'alls yet to play until Wednesday evening.

The Otters' magic number in their push for the postseason is four.

Game three of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. from Bosse Field.

