Wild Finish Thwarts Washington

The New Jersey Jackals have produced some dramatic moments this season - some good, some bad.

Last night, at Yogi Berra Stadium, they came up with one of their best, scoring five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and beating the first-place Washington Wild Things with a two-out walk-off home run.

The movie-script ending kept the Wild Things from clinching the Frontier League's Northeast Division pennant.

With the Sussex County Miners losing their game against Tri-City in Troy, NY, last night, Washington's "magic number" came down to "one." All Washington needed was a victory over New Jersey to lock up a spot in the postseason.

But, the Jackals spoiled the Wild Things' party plans and kept the Northeast race alive - at least for one more day.

The two teams go again tonight in game two of a three-game series. And, it's much the same scenario: With a victory, Washington wins the division. Because of the Miners loss last night, though, the Wild Things also could still clinch tonight even if they lose. That's if the Miners also lose tonight.

If the Jackals and Miners both win tonight, then the Northeast pennant race continues, with Washington's magic number remaining at one - one win by Washington or one loss by the Miners.

Regardless of all that, last night's New Jersey victory was one for the scrapbooks.

It was a 1-1 game when Washington broke it open with five runs in the top of the third for a 6-1 lead. The Jackals responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame to make it 6-3 and that's how things stayed for the next hour, until New Jersey cut it to 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth.

Washington added one more run in the top of the ninth for a 7-4 lead to set the scene for the Hollywood-style bottom of the ninth.

The eighth man in the batting order, catcher Nicco Toni, led off with his third base hit of the night, followed by a nubber out in front of the plate off the bat of center fielder Demetrius Moorer, who easily beat it out for an infield hit to push Toni to second base.

That brought up left fielder Todd Isaacs, who'd just come off the Inactive List earlier in the day. The 25-year-old from the Bahamas squared around to bunt on the first pitch, which he took for ball one. He wasn't bunting on the second pitch, though, smacking the 1-0 pitch over the left field wall for a three-run home run to tie the game at 7-7.

The next two batters made outs, then second baseman Justin Wylie delivered his fourth hit of the night after he'd hit his team-leading 14th home run earlier. This time, Wylie laced a double to left, bringing up right fielder Josh Rehwaldt with two outs and the winning run standing on second base.

A 6-foot-6 lefty batter from South Dakota, Rehwalt drove the second pitch he saw to left-center field, clearing the fence with room to spare for a two-run walk-off home run and the 9-7 victory.

Rehwaldt lost his shirt in the rowdy team celebration that met him after he circled the bases, giving the momentary illusion that it was New Jersey that had clinched the Northeast pennant.

In reality, nobody clinched anything last night, which had to disappoint the Wild Things but no doubt pleased the Miners, who stayed alive in the race for at least one more night.

Ronald Herrera will make his sixth start on the mound for the Jackals tonight. He's 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA. In his last outing on Sept. 4, he pitched into the eighth inning against Quebec, charged with two runs on three hits while striking out eight in a 5-2 victory.

Following this series, New Jersey will close out the season hosting the New York Boulders on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon.

After that, it's see you next May.

By Carl Barbati, former sports editor of the New Jersey Herald, Daily Record and The Trenonian.

