Jackals Win in Walk-Off Fashion

September 8, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals began their last homestand of the 2021 season against the Northeast Division-leading Washington Wild Things, who sat five games ahead of the Sussex County Miners with six games left in the season. Jason Zgardowski took the mound for the Jackals and Ben Vicini started for the Wild Things. Zgardowski struggled in his two-plus innings of work, giving up six of the seven runs Washington would score on the night. Vicini, on the other hand, gave up three runs in three full innings with Jackals second baseman Justin Wylie driving in all three on a single and a double.

After the third inning, with Washington leading 6-3, a pitching duel began between the two bullpens. Jack Weinberger relieved Zgardowski with no outs in the the third and proceeded to toss four shutout innings. He was followed by Matt Vogel and Dylan Brammer who contributed one shutout inning each. Andrew Sohn would add what appeared to be a vital insurance run off of Jake Mulholland in the top of the 9th, giving Washington a 7-4 advantage.

During the game, the Sussex County Miners lost to Tri-City, which meant Washington was three outs away from punching a ticket to the Frontier League playoffs entering the bottom of the ninth in Little Falls. Zach Strecker came on in search of his 22nd save of the season. Catcher Nicco Toni greeted him with a deep ground ball to third and beat the throw. That was followed by a tap off the bat of Demetrius Moorer that Strecker was unable to field, giving the Jackals runners at first and second with no one out.

Todd Isaacs would step to the plate next and tattooed a three-run, game-tying home run to knot the game at 7. Wylie would continue his torrid night with a double into the left-field gap, placing the winning run on second base. That brought Josh Rehwaldt to the plate, and he wasted little time sending a ball deep into the night sky and over the left-field wall for the walk-off, two run homer, giving New Jersey a 9-7 victory.

New Jersey is now 37-53 on the season, while Washington falls to 53-38. Their magic number is now one after the Sussex County loss, so a victory by the Wild Things in the second game of this three game series would punch their ticket. Game two will be Wednesday, September 8th at 7:05pm. Tickets are still available for all home games this week, including the last Thirsty Thursday and the 9/11 20th Anniversary on Saturday, which will feature a jersey auction and post-game fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.