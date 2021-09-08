Grizzlies Cruise to Win over Bolts

Crestwood, IL - Dustin Woodcock smashes his team-leading 14th home run in a 7-4 series opening victory for Gateway over Windy City.

Jack Harris picked up the first hit of the game for either team in the top of the first inning and later came around to score an unearned run on a play that saw the Thunderbolts commit two errors. Windy City was pegged with four errors in the game.

Windy City took the lead in the bottom half of the first with RBI's from Dan Robinson, Rob Weissheier, and Peyton Isaacson making the score 3-1.

Dustin Woodcock closed the margin to one after he hit a mammoth blast over the right field fence to lead off the second inning. Windy City led 3-2 after the top of the second.

The Grizzlies tied it up in the top of the third at three thanks to an RBI base hit from Alonzo Jones that scored Andres Regnault, who reached to lead-off the inning on an error.

Jace Mercer led-off the bottom of the third inning with a home run to push Windy City back in front 4-3.

Another Windy City error in the top of the fifth allowed Regnault to score, who led the inning off with a single. Brian Parreira followed that up with a sacrifice fly scoring Jose Rosario, which vaulted the Grizzlies on top 5-4.

Gateway picked up two more runs in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly from Justin Jones and a wild pitch that allowed Alonzo Jones to score from third base pushing the lead to 7-4.

Sam Gardner picked up the win to improve to 5-3 on the year. Gardner went five innings allowing nine hits, two earned runs, and three walks to go along with four strikeouts.

Carson Cupo earned his second save of the campaign to secure the victory for the Grizzlies in the ninth inning.

Gateway and Windy City will play game two of the series on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 CT in Crestwood, Illinois.

