Jackals Take Middle Game 21-8, Washington's Magic Number Still 1

September 8, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NJ - Washington dropped the middle game to New Jersey 21-8. The magic number remains at one with Sussex County and Tri-City getting suspended and Washington dropping the chance.

New Jersey scored the first nine runs of the game while left-handed starter Jared Milch dealt through four great innings. The Jackals scored twice in the first, twice in the second, four times in the third and once in the fourth. That work was done against starter Alex Boshers, who took the loss. The run was highlighted by two, two-run home runs by catcher Alex Kachler and a solo shot, the first of two homers on the night by Dalton Combs.

Washington was able to plate seven in the top of the fifth. Tristan Peterson, who wasn't retired all night, homered to lead the frame off. Washington then score on a bases-loaded walk to Scotty Dubrule, a two-run single by Bralin Jackson, an error on a ground ball by Grant Heyman that he picked up an RBI on, a bases-loaded hit by pitch for Trevor Casanova and a bases-full walk to Cam Phelts.

The Jackals then added two in the sixth on Combs' second home run of the night. The hosts got six in the seventh highlighted by an RBI double by Kachler and a three-run homer by Justin Wylie. New Jersey got four in the eighth as well. The Wild Things got an RBI single from Peterson in the ninth.

The 21 runs are the second most given up by Washington in franchise history. The most was 22 in a game against Windy City in 2008. But the magic number stays at one with Sussex County and Tri-City getting suspended in the third inning in Troy, New York. That game is set to resume at 4 p.m. tomorrow before the two play their originally contest. Washington and New Jersey conclude their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Yogi Berra Stadium. Neither starting pitcher has been announced.

The situation for Washington still stands at one win or one Sussex County loss to clinch the seventh division title in Wild Things' history and a playoff spot in the Frontier League postseason.

