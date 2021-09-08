Boomers Rally in the Eighth

AVON, OHIO - The 2021 Central Division Champion Schaumburg Boomers rallied for five runs in the top of the eighth inning to record a fourth consecutive win, taking down the Lake Erie Crushers 6-2 on the road Wednesday night.

Quincy Nieporte hit his 16th homer of the year to open the scoring with two outs in the top of the fourth. Lake Erie answered with a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of an error to lead 2-1. The score held until the top of the eighth. Brett Milazzo and Nieporte singled with one away and Angelo Gumbs tied the game with a single of his own. Luke Becker put Schaumburg ahead with a run scoring groundout. Matt Bottcher extended the edge with a double to plate Gumbs. Alberto Schmidt capped the inning with a two-run double.

Kyle Arjona started and threw five efficient innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out five. Isaiah Rivera grabbed his second win by tossing three innings in relief, striking out six. Thomas Nicoll threw the ninth. Nieporte and Gumbs tallied two hits apiece as the Boomers logged nine in a fourth straight win.

The first series of the six game roadtrip to end the regular season concludes on Thursday night. The Boomers (49-43) will send LHP Andrew Dean (4-10, 4.99) will start opposite RHP Jake Pilarski (3-3, 5.22). Playoff tickets are on sale now! Schaumburg will host games one and two of the Frontier League Division Series on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets go Visit boomersbaseball.com for details.

