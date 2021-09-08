ThunderBolts Lead Start to Finish in Blowout Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - Miguel Ausua threw a complete game and the ThunderBolts finished with two innings of five runs or more on their way to a 12-3 win over the Gateway Grizzlies at Ozinga Field Wednesday night.

The ThunderBolts (42-51) got their offense rolling immediately with Payton Robertson hitting a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first. He scored on a Jace Mercer groundout.

The game was broken open in the third, when they batted around and scored six runs without a hit. The inning featured two walks, a hit batter and three Gateway errors. Jack Strunc and Donivan Williams each picked up an RBI as the lead extended to 7-0.

With the seven runs of support, Ausua cruised through the early innings. He did not allow a hit until the fourth. That's when Gateway (37-54) first got on the scoreboard. Jose Rosario singled in Jack Harris to make it 7-1.

The Bolts hit their way to their second big inning. In the fifth, they loaded the bases on three straight singles and Rob Calabrese cleared them with a three-run double. Rob Weissheier followed with a two-run homer that put the game out of reach.

Gateway tacked on two runs late, but Ausua (9-5) was able to finish the game, allowing three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. It was Ausua's first career complete game in his last start of the year.

Jordan Barrett allowed 11 runs (five earned) in 4.2 innings for the loss.

The rubber match of the three-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:05. It is the final White Castle Wrestling Night of the season at Ozinga Field with a postgame show from Zelo Pro Wrestling. Tyler Thornton (4-8, 3.36) starts for the Bolts against Gateway's Jack Dicenso (1-1, 6.00). Tickets as well as links to the audio and video broadcasts can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

