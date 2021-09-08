Slammers Win Series Opener against Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters put some late pressure on the Joliet Slammers Tuesday at Bosse Field, but Joliet ended up taking the series opener 7-4.

Both starting pitchers, Tim Holdgrafer for Evansville and Cam Aufderheide for Joliet, got off to good starts, throwing two scoreless innings to start the game.

Joliet scored two runs in the top of the third, scoring on a fielder's choice and an RBI single.

Evansville cut Joliet's 2-0 lead in half in the fourth on an RBI groundout.

Each squad scored a run in the sixth off solo home runs. Carson Maxwell hit one for the Slammers, J.R. Davis crushed one for the Otters. The score was 3-2 Joliet.

Joliet extended their lead with three runs on a couple RBI knocks in the top of the eighth, making the score 6-2 Joliet.

The Otters responded in the bottom half, putting some pressure on the Slammers' pitching.

The Otters scored two bases-loaded walks to come within two runs, 6-4. However, the Slammers didn't budge any further on the scoreboard.

The Slammers got another RBI hit in the top of the ninth to make it a 7-4 lead and the eventual final score.

Joliet's Cam Aufderheide got the win, going six innings with four strikeouts and two runs allowed. The Otters' Tim Holdgrafer took the loss, striking out nine and allowing two earned runs in six innings. Trevor Charpie struck out three to earn the save for Joliet.

Davis led the way offensively for Evansville with two hits and two RBIs.

Game two of the series is Wednesday at 10:05 a.m. from Bosse Field.

Evansville Otters broadcast coverage Wednesday can be found on frontierleaguetv.com.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

