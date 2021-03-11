Opening Night Set for Saturday, November 6 against Kalamazoo

"We have a date. A date for Opening Night, a date to see fans, a date to bring hockey back to Toledo. Saturday, November 6 is the light at the end of a very long tunnel, and it is only the beginning of what is going to be a very special season." Neil Neukam, Walleye Executive Vice President & General Manager

Your Toledo Walleye home opener is Saturday, November 6 at the Huntington Center against division rival Kalamazoo Wings. The countdown begins NOW!

Opening Night will mark the first Walleye home hockey game since March 11, 2020, when Toledo and Cincinnati played in an empty arena due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This is only the second time in Walleye history that Toledo will play Kalamazoo for their home opener. The first was October 13, 2012 (4-1 Walleye win), and was the first time the Walleye won a home opener (0-3-0 prior).

"It will have been one year, eight months and five days (March 1, 2020) since the Walleye team has heard our incredible fans cheer them on. We can't wait to take the ice and give the fans what they have been waiting for-an exciting game of hockey against a strong rival." Dan Watson, Walleye Head Coach

The Walleye are 3-0-1 in the last four home openers with Dan Watson at the helm. The team's all-time record against Kalamazoo is 61-45-13.

Excitement surrounding Walleye hockey has never been bigger. The best way to guarantee tickets to a Walleye game is by becoming a FINatic. Fans can put down a $100 deposit to join the FINatics Membership wait list HERE. On-sale dates for Opening Night and single game tickets will be announced at a later date. Fans can be notified of ticket availability by texting 'FISH' to 1-833-565-1113.

To talk with a Ticket Consultant, call 419-725-9277. For the latest information, follow the Walleye on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The ECHL regular season officially begins on Friday, October 22, 2021 and runs through Saturday, April 17, 2022.

