Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 11, 2021

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

Tonight's Promotions: Fans can enjoy $2 beer and wine specials!

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen return home after a three-game road set at South Carolina last week. Jacksonville closed the week with a 4-2 victory over the Stingrays last Saturday. Jacksonville has won three of its last four home contests. Tonight marks the first of three meetings in as many days between the two clubs, that will continue in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday and conclude on Saturday in Greenville.

Greenville (34 pts) holds a lead over Jacksonville (25 pts) in the Eastern Conference standings and this week's head-to-head match-ups will feature four-point swing possibilities. In addition, even after the week concludes, the Icemen will still have five games in hand over Greenville, giving the Icemen an opportunity to gain some ground on not only Greenville, but also the team ahead of them in the standings.

Series History: Greenville leads the season series 3-1-1-0, while Jacksonville leads the All-Time Series between the two teams with a 17-12-2-0 record.

About the Icemen: Brandon Gignac, who has recorded an assist in each of his first three games with the Icemen, along with fellow forward Jake Elmer are expected to make their Icemen home debuts this evening. In addition, physical defenseman Jacob Friend also could see action tonight or Friday....Nick Saracino leads the Icemen in scoring with 23 points (9g, 14a) and also leads Jacksonville in scoring against Greenville this season with five points (1g, 4a)

About the Swamp Rabbits: Forward Garrett Thompson enters tonight's game riding a four-game goal scoring streak. Thompson has netted five goals during this four game stretch....The Icemen are almost certain to face goaltender Ryan Bednard this week. Bednard has had a knack for giving the Icemen fits throughout the past two seasons. Bednard is 3-0-0, with a 0.33 goals-against average and 0.998 save percentage against the Icemen this season.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight fans can enjoy $2 draft beers and wines.

Friday, March 12, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - Superman Night. The Icemen will wear special Superman jerseys!

