ECHL Transactions - March 11
March 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 11, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Braylon Shmyr, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jake Paterson, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Fort Wayne:
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Henderson
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Seamus Malone, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mike Lee, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Hutchison, F activated from reserve
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve
Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford
Kansas City:
Delete Evan Neugold, D suspended by team
Orlando:
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/8)
Utah:
Add Christian Horn, F activated from reserve
