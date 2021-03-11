ECHL Transactions - March 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 11, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Braylon Shmyr, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Fort Wayne:

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Henderson

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Seamus Malone, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mike Lee, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Hutchison, F activated from reserve

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve

Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford

Kansas City:

Delete Evan Neugold, D suspended by team

Orlando:

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/8)

Utah:

Add Christian Horn, F activated from reserve

