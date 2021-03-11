Fuel Give up Two Unanswered Goals in Loss to Komets

INDIANAPOLIS - In their second game during a three game week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for the fifth time this season. Indy would score early in the first period only to give up two unanswered Fort Wayne goals and fall 2-1 on Thursday night.

Taking the lead early in the first period, Michael McNicholas got alone on the power play and one-timed a pass from Mike Lee past Stefanos Lekkas to give Indy a 1-0 lead. The Komets would outshoot the Fuel 9-5 throughout the first period, but Dan Bakala and the Fuel defense would hold on to eventually take the 1-0 lead into the locker room.

Earning a power play early in the 2nd period, AJ Jenks would bury a centering pass from Brandon Hawkins to tie the game at one goal apiece. Throughout the remainder of the period, both teams would trade chances but Dan Bakala and Stefanos Lekkas would hold strong, sending the teams into the locker room tied 1-1.

Outshooting the Komets 6-1 in the first five minutes of the period, the Fuel were held off by Fort Wayne goaltender Stefanos Lekkas. After being dominated at the beginning of the period, Fort Wayne would take the lead when Olivier Galipeau fired a wrist shot past Dan Bakala. Although outshooting the Komets 11-8 in the third period, Stefanos Lekkas and the Fort Wayne defense weathered the storm and defeated the Fuel 2-1 on Thursday night.

