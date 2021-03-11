Christopoulos Returns from Silver Knights

March 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that goaltender Billy Christopoulos has been released from his Professional Try-Out agreement (PTO) with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League. Additionally, goaltender Tom Aubrun has been recalled by the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Christopoulos, 26, signed with Henderson on March 1st after appearing in 11 games for the Fuel, registering a 2.13 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. Earning the ECHL Goaltender of the Week nomination for Jan.18-24, Christopoulos has cemented himself as one of the ECHL's top goaltenders by putting together the league's best goals-against average through his first 11 games.

Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos played four years at the Air Force Academy where he played 93 games, earning a 2.29 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.