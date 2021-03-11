Everblades Announce 2021-2022 Season Home Opener

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Thursday that the 2021-22 season home opener will be on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen. The ECHL previously announced that the 2021-22 season will begin on Oct. 22, 2021, with the regular season concluding on Apr. 17, 2022.

Additionally, Season Ticket Packages for the Blades 365 Membership for the 2021-22 season are now available for purchase. Fans have the same great options to save with Ticket Packages and become a Blades 365 Member: Full Season, Select 12 or Select 24, and Voucher 12 or Voucher 24.

Fans who pay in full or join the four-month payment plan by June 7 will receive a 5% discount on their Season Ticket Package.

"The pandemic has greatly affected everyone in Southwest Florida and beyond," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "We are fortunate to have a hockey season at Hertz Arena during these unprecedented times. As a result, we are holding the line on Season Ticket Package prices for the 2021-22 season. We appreciate the continued support of the Southwest Florida community."

When fans join the Blades 365 membership, they can enjoy exclusive benefits such as: discounted parking options, private parties and exclusive gifts, merchandise discounts, and presale on Hertz Arena Concerts and family shows. Fans who purchase a new Ticket Package or Flexible Voucher Package for the Blades 2021-22 season will receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage along with an Everblades tote bag.

