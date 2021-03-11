Rays to Host Purple Heart Appreciation Day March 28

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, are proud to host their first-ever Purple Heart Appreciation Day on Sunday, March 28 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m. presented by Paul Errico & Associates, a veteran-owned and purple heart company.

This event will be a key part of the Stingrays becoming an official Purple Heart team - the only professional team in South Carolina at any level to earn the distinction by the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH). The Stingrays will announce an official proclamation for this distinction during the first intermission on March 28.

"Partnering MOPH with the South Carolina Stingrays will allow us to continue to pay tribute and honor those South Carolina combat wounded veterans across the state and the nation, so that their sacrifices will never be forgotten," said Harold Palmer, MOPHDOSC Adjutant.

"The Stingrays have been committed to honoring our local military throughout the team's history," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Our Hometown Hero program recognizes a local veteran or active-duty military member every game and our annual Military Appreciation Night raises money for local organizations and offers complimentary tickets to military men and women. We look forward to this additional night this season and honoring those who have sacrificed in service to our country."

In becoming a Purple Heart team, the Stingrays will continue to recognize the outstanding valor and fidelity of the United States Armed Forces and pay tribute to combat-wounded veterans across the state and the nation for their selfless contributions in defense of freedom. The Purple Heart Medal was created by General George Washington in 1782, the order of the Purple Heart for Military Merit is the oldest military decoration in the United States.

Each Purple Heart honoree will receive two free tickets to the March 28th game against the Orlando Solar Bears with additional tickets available at a discounted rate. Interested local fans can contact the Stingrays Front Office by filling out this online form. Along with your name, please include any photos or written accounts you have of your military service, including information about when and where you served. The Stingrays will use this information to create an in-game recognition honoring Purple Heart recipients.

This offer is valid in advance of the game until March 27th. For more information, please contact the Stingrays Front Office at 843-744-2248. This offer is not valid at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

