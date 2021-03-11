Thunder Announce April Promotions

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the promotional schedule for the month of April.

Highlighting the month of April will be fan favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Scout Night on Saturday, April 10, presented by Myers Automotive, Burns & McDonnell and UBuidIt. Leonardo and Donatello will be on the concourse taking pictures with the fans. The team will be wearing a special TMNT-themed jersey that will be auctioned off after the game. Details for the jersey auction will be announced at a later date. All scouts can get a special ticket offer that will be announced at a later date as well.

Another fan favorite returns on April 17 as the Thunder honor the great city of Wichita for #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Bonavia, Hajoca, Home Health & Hospice of Kansas and US Mortgage. The team will be wearing a Wichita flag-themed jersey that will be auctioned off after the game. Details for the jersey auction will be announced at a later date. The first 500 fans in the door will receive a special #ILOVEWICHITA themed Car flag.

Full list of April Promotions below:

Friday, April 9: Police vs. Fire

Saturday, April 10: TMNT Night, presented by Myers Automotive, Burns & McDonnell and UBuildIt

Sunday, April 11: Dream Drive

Saturday, April 17: #ILOVEWICHITA Night, #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Bonavia, Hajoca, Home Health & Hospice of Kansas and US Mortgage

Sunday, April 18: Jump Start Buy-In Night

The Thunder remains at home on Friday night against Tulsa at 7:05 p.m.

